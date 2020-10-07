Menomonie-River Falls football game called off due to COVID

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie High School vs River Falls High School football game scheduled for Friday will not be played after a River Falls coach tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday, the school district said the staff member was in contact with athletes on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and on October 2, 2020.

A portion of the letter sent by the School District of River Falls to parents and guardians on Wednesday.

Those athletes will not be allowed to practice or play until they have been determined to no longer be infectious.

Close contacts, determined by local health departments and school district staff, will be excluded from school for 14 days from their last date of exposure to the positive individual, and will be monitored for symptoms, the letter said.

Menomonie will now travel to Marshfield to battle the Tigers at 7:00 p.m.

LaBuda said in a text message the rescheduling was related to COVID-19.

Menomonie (1-1) played its first two games of the season with a limited roster after roughly a third of its team was unavailable while in quarantine.