Man wanted in Georgia arrested in Arkansas detective’s death

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man who was wanted on a murder charge in Georgia has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of an Arkansas police officer. Keshone Quantarious Smith was being held in the Jefferson County jail following Monday’s fatal shooting of Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins at an Arkansas hotel. The shooting also left a second Pine Bluff officer injured. Police in Georgia have said that the Arkansas man was wanted on a murder charge in connection with a June fatal shooting and robbery in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers. Also Tuesday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in Collins’ honor.