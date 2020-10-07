Louisville police release details of Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police released details Wednesday of its investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a case that has sparked nationwide protests. Mayor Greg Fischer said it was important to release the investigative files as quickly as possible, after making “necessary redactions.” He said much of the information in the files was included in records from the grand jury proceedings that were released last week. The files include investigative letters, interview transcripts, officers’ body camera videos, audio and video files of interviews, crime scene unit reports and search warrants.