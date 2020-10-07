Lebanese president to hold consultations on new PM next week

BEIRUT (AP) — The office of Lebanon’s president says he has called for binding consultations with members of parliament next week to name a new prime minister. Wednesday’s announcement came two weeks after the latest prime minister-designate resigned amid a political impasse over the formation of the government. The resignation dealt a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Lebanon is going through a severe economic and financial crisis and desperately needs international assistance. The crisis has been amplified by the devastating explosion in Beirut’s port in August that killed 194 people, wounded about 6,500 and caused billions of dollars in damage.