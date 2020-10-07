Latest Marquette Poll puts Biden slightly ahead of Trump

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Voter preferences for the presidential election are holding steady in Wisconsin. That's according to the latest Marquette

Poll results.



The poll was conducted Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, after the first presidential debate which was dubbed a "hot mess."



The latest poll shows democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Trump 46% to 41%.



The poll also found that following the president's COVID-19 diagnosis, most people think in-person campaign rallies should be halted, but debates should continue.



As for the last presidential debate, by a 2 to 1 margin, voters say Biden took the win.



And finally, more people than in September say they are very worried by the risk of becoming sick from COVID-19.



While support for requiring masks in public is higher than what was found in August.



For a full look at this month's poll results, click or tap here.