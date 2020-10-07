Kyrgyzstan opposition divided amid political chaos, protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan have failed to form a new government as different groups argued over who would be the new prime minister after three days of political chaos in the Central Asian country. Mass protests erupted Monday in the capital of Bishkek following a parliamentary election that appeared to show parties connected to the ruling elite winning. Opposition supporters seized several government buildings, looting some offices, and the Central Election Commission responded by nullifying the results of Sunday’s vote. Members of some opposition parties said they would oust President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and form a new government. A group of lawmakers announced the resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbet Boronov, but it was not clear if he had actually stepped down.