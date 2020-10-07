Judge: Separate trials for Tampa man accused of killing 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of a series of killings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood in 2017 will face four separate trials. A judge issued the ruling Wednesday morning. Lawyers for 27-year-old Howell Donaldson argued that a single trial for the four slayings would unfairly prejudice a jury to find him guilty. They said each of the four killings in the Seminole Heights neighborhood were distinct in time, location and circumstances. But prosecutors countered that there was a relatively short time frame between the killings and the fact that the same brand of bullet shell casings were found at the scenes.