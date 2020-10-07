 Skip to Content

Hudson wins tennis sectional, Menomonie advances 3 to state tennis

WAUSAU (WQOW) - The Menomonie High School girls tennis team advanced three players Wednesday to next week's Division 1 state tennis tournament.

Haley Hastings advanced in #1 singles with a fourth place finish. The Mustangs' #1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsay Kaufman also advanced with a fourth place finish.

The D1 individual state tournament will be held October 15-17 at Lake Geneva Tennis.

Hudson captured the team title with 49 points. Wausau West finished second with 43 points. Menomonie was third with 33 points.

