Former Eau Claire nurse settles drug theft case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A former nurse charged with stealing Fentanyl and hydrocodone while working at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire reached a deal with prosecutors Wednesday.



According to the criminal complaint: An internal investigation showed of the 142 narcotics prescriptions that Kathryn Coffin, Menomonie, reported dispensing, 126 were inappropriate.



It also showed she reported dispensing narcotics to patients she was not assigned to, or who had little or no pain,



Her blood was tested, and came back positive for Fentanyl.



She pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor theft and possessing drug paraphernalia.

If she does two weeks of community service, doesn't commit any crimes, pays restitution, and stays drug-and-alcohol-free, the charges will be reduced to disorderly conduct after a year and a half.