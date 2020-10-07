Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers erected to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They were no match for the night’s most infamous intruder, a fly that briefly buzzed around the stage before spending a long stretch perched on Mike Pence’s head. The incident went unmentioned on the debate stage, with the Republican vice president and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris continuing to discuss systemic racism in the justice system. But as the insect remained embedded in Pence’s white mane, the social media firestorm was immediate. It easily created more, well, buzz, than nearly anything else that occurred.