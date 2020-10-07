Eitan Haber, trusted aide to Yitzhak Rabin, dies at 80

JERUSALEM (AP) — Eitan Haber, a former journalist and adviser to Yitzhak Rabin who tearfully announced the death of the assassinated Israeli prime minister in 1995, has died. He was 80. Yediot Ahronot, the Israeli newspaper where Haber spent much of his career, said he died from cancer. Haber covered military affairs for Yediot for 25 years before becoming an adviser to Rabin, who was defense minister, in 1985. He later served as Rabin’s bureau chief and speech writer after he was elected prime minister in 1992. When Rabin was gunned down by a Jewish ultra-nationalist at a peace rally on Nov. 4, 1995, it was Haber who announced the news of his death outside a Tel Aviv hospital.