Dekan reaches state for 4th time as Altoona competes at sectionals

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Morgan Dekan's most stressful match of the day was her first one.

The Altoona High School senior battled Alethia Schmidt from Watertown Luther Prep for a spot in the sectional semifinals Wednesday morning.

Also on the line: a trip to her fourth state tournament.

Dekan prevailed, becoming the first Rails girls tennis player to reach the championship event four years in a row.

"I feel kind of relieved," Dekan said afterward. "I'm just so happy I did this and that all of my hard work paid off."

Final results from Wednesday's sectionals are still be uploaded. This story will be updated.