Chippewa County reaches ‘severe’ COVID-19 risk level

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Chippewa County's COVID-19 risk level has officially gone above "high" and into "severe."

Last week, public health director Angela Weideman said their previous high risk level was concerning, and the even more worrisome severe level, shows just how bad the spread of COVID-19 is in the county.



At this severe level, health officials are asking residents to limit their social gatherings to only the people they live with.



Weideman added, while wearing a mask helps mitigate virus transmission, it's equally important to still socially distance and avoid large gatherings.



"We do a case consult every morning where we're looking at our cases and we're looking for patterns, and a pattern we often see is that people are going out and about, and they're within six feet of other individuals who are positive," said Weideman. "So wearing a mask is vitally important. Also keeping six feet of distance is vitally important."



Chippewa County sits at 159 active cases as of Wednesday, the highest number of active cases to date.