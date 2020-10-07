Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana is bracing for another possible hurricane. Forecasters say Hurricane Delta should make landfall sometime Friday in the sparsely populated area between Cameron and Vermilion Bay. People are preparing Wednesday to once again flee the state’s barrier islands and sailing boats to safe harbor while emergency officials consider ordering evacuations. It is the sixth time in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season that Louisiana has been in the forecast cone. Category 4 Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles in late August. Fishermen say constantly moving off the water costs them money. Hotel and restaurant owners say the storms have been a crippling double blow to tourism combined with the COVID-19 pandemic.