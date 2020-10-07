 Skip to Content

Bollywood actress at the center of media frenzy granted bail

NEW DELHI (AP) — A Bollywood actress who was arrested by India’s narcotics agency, setting off a media frenzy that has gripped the nation, has walked out of jail after being granted bail. Rhea Chakraborty was released from prison in Mumbai a month after she was arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her boyfriend, a popular movie actor who was found dead in June in a suspected suicide. The death triggered speculation by India’s freewheeling television news channels that Chakraborty drove him to take his life and that she was part of a Bollywood drug-dealing mafia. The court in Mumbai says the actress was not part of any drug syndicate and had no criminal record.

