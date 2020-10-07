Body camera video shows brutal attack on Los Angeles officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have released shocking video that captured a brutal attack on an officer inside a station last month, including footage from the officer’s own body-worn camera that shows a violent struggle for his gun. The video compilation of the Sept. 26 assault was released Wednesday. It includes footage from a surveillance camera at the station and the body camera of Officer Anthony Freeman, as well as from the body cameras of officers who arrested suspect Jose Cerpa Guzman. Freeman is recovering from his injuries. Guzman is scheduled to be arraigned later this month. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.