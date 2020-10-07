Belarus opposition leader to meet top officials in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is in Berlin for meetings with top German officials. She is meeting on Wednesday with Norbert Roettgen, a top lawmaker in Angela Merkel’s conservative party. On Tuesday, she met the chancellor in a non-public meeting. The opposition leader of the ex-Soviet republic is the main opponent of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya went into exile in Lithuania after the Aug. 9 presidential election in Belarus, which election officials claimed that Lukashenko won in a landslide. Opposition figures and some poll workers say the results were fraudulent. Tsikhanouskaya has been trying to lobby support across the political spectrum in Germany for the Belarus opposition movement.