Audit likely gave congressional staff glimpse of Trump taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — An obscure function of Congress may have once put President Donald Trump’s tax information in the hands of congressional staff. But even if it did, that doesn’t mean staffers can give access to Trump’s tax returns to lawmakers, at least not legally. The Joint Committee on Taxation’s tax experts and attorneys review an individual refund or credit over $2 million after it’s approved by the IRS. The committee’s Democratic and Republican lawmakers don’t see that data, and even acknowledging that the committee is reviewing someone’s case is forbidden. Meanwhile, congressional Democrats are pursuing court action for access to Trump’s taxes.