Army confirms investigation of NC Senate hopeful Cunningham

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army says it’s investigating North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham after The Associated Press reported that it appeared the lieutenant colonel had an intimate encounter with a public relations consultant. Army Reserve spokesperson Lt. Col. Simon Flake confirmed on Wednesday that matters related to Cunningham are being examined but declined to provide additional details. Cunningham acknowledged late last week that he and the woman had exchanged sexually suggestive text messages and apologized. The AP reported on Tuesday that the relationship appeared to extend beyond texts to an intimate encounter as recent as July.