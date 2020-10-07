AP source: 2 more positives stops Titans’ return to facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters. The Titans’ outbreak is now up to 22 people, with 20 positive tests returned since Sept. 29. The New England Patriots also canceled their scheduled practice for Wednesday.