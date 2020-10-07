 Skip to Content

Another hurricane targets Louisiana as Wisconsin’s weather remains mild

A major hurricane has hit the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, and is now regaining strength in the Gulf. This is Hurricane Delta, currently a category one hurricane after weakening during landfall. At it's strongest point, Delta was a category 4.

This storm is tracking towards western Louisiana, near the same area that got hit by category four Hurricane Laura in late August. Delta is forecast to strengthen to a category 3 before weakening to a category 2 just before landfall.

Delta is the fourth Greek letter, and this year is only the second time ever the Atlantic tropical names have had to use Greek letters for storm names. Delta is the 25th named storm of the year, and once it makes landfall will become the tenth landfalling storm in the Atlantic basin this year, which would be a record.

Delta has also formed much earlier than the only other time Greek letters were needed in the infamous tropical season of 2005. In 2005, Delta was named on November 22. It looks likely that 2020 will become the most active season ever by almost any measure.

Back home, Wisconsin had a fairly standard weather day. Temps rose above average with plenty of sunshine, but it was again breezy. Tomorrow will be a couple degrees cooler, but highs will still be above average in the mid 60s and for the first time in this warm stretch, the wind will be light: below 5 mph for most of the day.

The wind returns after a weak warm front moves through tomorrow night, bringing just a slight chance for overnight light rain. Friday will be windy but warm with highs approaching 80, perhaps for the last time in 2020.

Temps will cool a bit down for the weekend but it'll still be a nice one before a cold front arrives early next week with rain chances followed by colder temperatures.

