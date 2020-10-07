A few small chances for rain

It's a warmer start to this Wednesday morning due to cloud cover and a brief shower overnight. Rain that fell led to 0.01'' total at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

The cold front responsible for those showers drifted further south than originally anticipated but it has since cleared and will provide more gusty winds from the northwest. Wind speeds will be from 8 to 15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph Wednesday afternoon.

This will knock temperatures down a few degrees compared to the 76 Eau Claire saw Tuesday afternoon. Still, temperatures will be in the upper 60's and above average.

These above average temperatures are limited though. As we head into next week and the second half of October, it looks like rain chances will hold temperatures closer to or below average.

The rest of the weeks rain chances look slim with a few showers possible in northern Wisconsin late Wednesday night. These will be very brief. Then, another chance moves in overnight Thursday into Friday with the passing of a weaker warm front.

That warm front will pump us up to 80 degrees or better Friday with stronger southerly winds making it gusty again. Unfortunately, this could be our last 80 of the year with cooler temps leading into next week.