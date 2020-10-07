5.3-magnitude quake in open water shakes Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck in open water has been felt in several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico. The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday’s quake occurred 42 miles (67 kilometers) east-southeast of Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands at a relatively shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers). No immediate damage was reported. The USGS notes that Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands are located between the North American and Caribbean plates, which have caused large earthquakes and deadly tsunamis.