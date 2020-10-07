19 connected to White House now COVID-19 positive

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Including President Trump, at least 19 people who work at, or have recently been to, the White House have tested positive for coronavirus, as of Wednesday morning.

The president and first lady, nine White House staffers, three advisers who helped with debate preparations, four people who attended the potential “super spreader” Rose Garden event, and a military official who was at the White House on Sept. 27 have all recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Additionally, three journalists who cover the president have recently tested positive.

White House - 11

President Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

Stephen Miller

Kayleigh McEnany

Hope Hicks

Nicholas Luna

Military official on special assignment to the White House

Four WH Press Staffers

Debate prep (3 additional)

Kellyanne Conway

Chris Christie

Bill Stepien

Rose Garden (4 additional)

Mike Lee

Thom Tillis

Pastor Greg Laurie

Notre Dame President John Jenkins

Military - 1 additional