$15 million in grants allocated to Wisconsin performance venues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In an effort to bounce back businesses hit hard by the pandemic, the state is investing $15 million in grants for live music and performance venues.

That has local venues like the Pablo Center at the Confluence feeling grateful.

The grant money is just part of a $100 million investment by Gov. Tony Evers as part of the "We're All In" grant program.



It's the first time funds have been set aside specifically for music venues, which is why the Pablo Center's executive director, Jason Jon Anderson, is thankful. Anderson says the Pablo would need to host about 25 events a month to financially stay afloat, and this grant could bridge that funding gap.

"Its a huge step forward in showing the importance of the creative economy, not only in the state of Wisconsin but across the country," said Anderson. "This follows in the steps of other states like Montana and New Hampshire where similar grants are being done and this ensures that these important cultural centers are going to continue to be here."

In a press release, Evers recognized that live venues may be the last to re-open completely.



Businesses will be able to apply for the grant starting October 19 on the Wisconsin Department of Revenues website.