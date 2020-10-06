You Ask, We Answer: What’s happening with Foxconn?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As you may have heard, News 18 recently started a new segment called "You Ask, We Answer." It's a chance for you to have us look into anything you may be wondering about.

Our latest question comes from Mari who asks, "What's happening with Foxconn?"

City officials said the Foxconn innovation center at Haymarket Landing in downtown Eau Claire was expected to create 150 new jobs, but for the last year, the area has been quiet.

Eau Claire economic development manager Aaron White said Foxconn applied for $2 million worth of permits to finish the 14,000 square foot space, but they've only used a fraction of it to install heat and air conditioning.

White added that Foxconn representatives met with Eau Claire city leaders in spring of 2019, and he's tried to get in touch with those contacts since then, but all of them claim they no longer work with Foxconn. Plus, none of them gave White a new person to reach out to.

"I wouldn't call it so much as worried, more so disappointed," White said. "Obviously we'd love to see the project move forward and we're hoping that it does still move forward. 150 white collar type of tech jobs would be great to see in the downtown area, provide some additional revenue."

White said the city did not give Foxconn any financial incentives. Foxconn still owns the space and is currently paying property taxes for it, so the city is not losing out on any money.

White added he does not know when the Taiwan-based electronics company will move forward with the Eau Claire project.

News 18 also reached out to Foxconn Technology Group for comment, but we did not hear back from them at the time of this publication.

