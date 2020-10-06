Gov. Evers restricts public indoor gatherings

MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin has become one of the worst hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown.

The order issued Tuesday limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building’s capacity. Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit is limited to 10 people.

The order takes effect Friday and runs through Nov. 6. Evers’ attorney says he’s confident the restrictions will withstand any legal challenge.