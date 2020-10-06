Vikings won’t allow fans at next home game

EAGAN, Minn. (WQOW) - The Minnesota Vikings said Tuesday it will not allow fans for its next home game on October 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, the team said it would not host fans for the game against the Atlanta Falcons given the continued COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota, the existing Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that limit indoor venue capacity to 250, and because of its continued prioritization of the health and safety of fans, players, coaches, staff members and community.

The team said it will have up to 250 family members of Vikings personnel in attendance to further test its game day protocols and will continue to work with state and city officials in hopes of implementing a plan to safely host a limited number of fans later this season.

The Vikings have played two home games so far this season. Its remaining home game schedule is as follows:

October 18 vs Atlanta, 12:00 p.m. kickoff

November 8 vs Detroit, 12:00 p.m. kickoff

November 22 vs Dallas, 3:25 p.m. kickoff

November 29 vs Carolina, 12:00 p.m. kickoff

December 6 vs Jacksonville, 12:00 p.m. kickoff

December 20 vs Chicago, 12:00 p.m. kickoff