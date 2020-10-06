 Skip to Content

VB: McDonell Central, Lake Holcombe spike their way to sweeps

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school volleyball

McDonell Central 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Lake Holcombe 3, New Auburn 0

Colby 3, Owen-Withee 0

Elk Mound 3, Glenwood City 0

Immanuel Lutheran 3, Gilmanton 0

Newman Catholic 3, Greenwood 0

Durand 3, Spring Valley 1

Flambeau 3, Bruce 2

Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0

Altoona 3, Stanley-Boyd 0

Eleva-Strum 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Whitehall 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 2

High school girls swimming/diving

Rice Lake 98, Hudson 88 - Warriors undefeated in conference competition

High school boys soccer

Chippewa Falls 5, Menomonie 3 - Cardinals get first win of season

