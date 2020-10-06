UN concerned at Turkish move to open up Cypriot beach

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres says he’s concerned at Turkey’s decision to open to the public a beach that’s been closed since war divided the island 46 years ago. Guterres warned Tuesday against “unilateral actions” that could heighten tensions and undermine chances for a resumption of peace talks. Cyprus said it would lodge formal protests to the U.N., the European Union and other international organizations over the move to allow access to the beach in front of fenced-off Varosha, a suburb of Famagusta that’s been abandoned for 46 years. Turkey said it’s just the beach being opened on Thursday, and the ghost town itself will be left alone.