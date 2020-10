HOLMEN (WQOW) - Hallie Tulip finished sixth Tuesday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Arcadia golf sectional to advance to the state golf tournament.

The Arcadia/Independence golfer carded a 18-over par 89 to qualify as an individual.

Edgewood Sacred Heart and Lakeside Lutheran earned team state berths with their first- and second-place finishes, respectively.

Full results available here