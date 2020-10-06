Tonight: Virtual forum on covering political campaigns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Do facts still matter when covering political campaigns? That is the topic of a virtual discussion to be held Tuesday night at 7 pm. in Eau Claire.

The event is in honor of News Engagement Day, which is a national effort to encourage people of all ages to get involved in news.

Panelists include UpNorthNews Journalist Julian Emerson, UWEC Political Science Department Chair Dr. Geoff Peterson, WPR Journalist Rich Kremer, and WQOW News Director Kristen Shill. The event is moderated by UWEC Journalism Department Chair Dr. Jan Larson.

You can access the live forum here: cvpost.org or wpr.org/western