Tens of thousands attend Senegal pilgrimage despite COVID-19

TOUBA, Senegal (AP) — Tens of thousands of Muslims are descending upon Senegal’s holy city this week for the annual Grand Magal pilgrimage. Some fear this year the Magal could become a super-spreader event for COVID-19. The event honors the life and teachings of the founder of Senegal’s powerful religious order known as the Mouride Brotherhood. In previous years, as many as 3 million people have traveled to the city of Touba for the event, with many coming from neighboring Gambia. Worshippers this year are required to wear masks, though many crammed into transport or lodging for the event.