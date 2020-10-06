Rural counties facing disparities during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - COVID-19 is affecting every inch of the state, but how is it impacting rural areas specifically?

A nursing professor at UW-Eau Claire said while living in remote places has benefits, it also has some downsides, especially during a pandemic.

Dr. Pamela Guthman said one of the biggest inequalities and risk factors faced by populations in rural communities is the access to healthcare.

Volunteer hospital staffing, fewer hospital beds and being a ways away from immediate medical care are some of the main points of concern.

"Time is definitely a risk factor: there may be a time where you have to wait 15, 25, even 30 minutes for even an ambulance," Guthman said.

Guthman added in rural areas, the populations typically consist of older people, which is another concerning risk, given COVID-19's negative implications on adults 60 and older.

To see maps on COVID-19's spread in rural areas compared to urban areas, click here.