Ruling on Ohio ballot boxes contradicts GOP elections chief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland has broadly interpreted a new Ohio directive allowing ballot drop boxes at locations “outside” boards of elections as permitting them at multiple locations within a county. The finding runs directly counter to the state election chief’s intention. It was not immediately clear what impact U.S. District Judge Dan Polster’s decision would have on the number of drop boxes available across the presidential battleground state ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s staff said Monday that, when his latest order said “outside,” it meant only on board property.