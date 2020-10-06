Remembering Officer Robert Bolton: The history behind the Bolton Refuge House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Members of the Eau Claire Police Department and the Bolton Refuge House took time Tuesday to honor the life of Officer Robert Bolton, the namesake for the charity.

On October 6, 1982, Officer Bolton responded to a call at the domestic violence shelter that now bears his name, and was shot and killed by a suspect who was threatening one of the residents seeking refuge there.

Eau Claire Police officers held a private ceremony to lay flowers on his grave Tuesday.

Officer Robert Bolton

"It's very important for our department to take the time every year to recognize Officer Bolton, especially the sacrifice that he made for our community, just knowing that it's the sacrifice that we may be called upon to make someday as well," said Officer Josh Miller.

The refuge house opened in the late 1970s, and was the first emergency shelter of its kind in the state of Wisconsin. After Officer Bolton's passing, it was renamed in his memory.



To this day, it helps victims of domestic violence and other crimes.

"There's a sense of pride that we all carry," said Pat Stein, executive director of the Bolton Refuge House. "Not only is the work a privilege to do solely because of the fact that we're aiding victims in enhancing their safety, and hopefully saving their lives, it's also the fact that we do this in honor of, and to ensure that we're carrying out his legacy."



Stein said the refuge house is very appreciative of the outpouring of support from the community over the years, but they can always use help in any way people are able to give, from donations to helping with upkeep of facilities.