Police, community walk together to build trust

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In an effort to build a trusting relationship between police and community members, several Eau Claire police officers joined residents in a walk of solidarity.

Several community members and police officers strolled from Phoenix Park to Owen Park and back after a brief conversation with Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus on social justice issues and police brutality.

"Rest assured, we stand as a partner against police brutality and against violence," Rokus said. "It's important that we view our role as preserving peace, freedom, and rights, not just enforcing laws."

Nearly three months ago, local law enforcement and several community members teamed up for a game of soccer, to help strengthen the relationship between minorities and the police following George Floyd's death. On Tuesday, the groups met yet again to achieve the same goal, and help reinforce the bond between police and the public.

"The main purpose of this walk is to have a good common interest between the police and us," said Larry Mboga, the organizer of the walk. "Although we might have differences, we can not do without police, and police can not do without us."

"Effective policing requires building trust, and it also requires community support," Rokus said. "We're able to accomplish both of those by being together today."

Since the soccer match, some community members said they've regained some of that trust, but even though they've taken steps in the right direction, both sides agree there is still a long walk ahead.

"We still have work to do," Rokus said.

Both groups want to meet again in the winter, but because it might be too cold and snowy for another walk in three months, they plan on going snow-shoeing for their next event.