 Skip to Content

Pedestrian killed in Polk County accident identified

New
10:34 am Local NewsNewsTop Stories
POLICE

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man killed while standing in the highway over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Dennis Schuebel, 69, of rural Amery was picking a piece of metal off the road, shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Schuebel was driving west on Highway 8, when he got out of his car to grab the debris. He walked into the eastbound lane, when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Schuebel died at the scene.

Mary Pautsch

Mary came to News 18 in July 2019 from Sioux City, Iowa where she graduated from Morningside College with a BA in Spanish after attending Iowa State University for 3 years.

Related Articles

Skip to content