Pedestrian killed in Polk County accident identified

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man killed while standing in the highway over the weekend has been identified.



According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Dennis Schuebel, 69, of rural Amery was picking a piece of metal off the road, shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.



Schuebel was driving west on Highway 8, when he got out of his car to grab the debris. He walked into the eastbound lane, when he was hit by a passing vehicle.



Schuebel died at the scene.