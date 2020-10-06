No fans at Lambeau until COVID-19 infections significantly decrease

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday it has put an indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season.

"We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. "We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time."

Fans will not be allowed at Green Bay's next home game on November 1 vs Minnesota.

The Packers have six remaining home games this season:

November 1 vs Minnesota, 12:00 p.m. kickoff (no fans allowed)

November 15 vs Jacksonville, 12:00 p.m. kickoff

November 29 vs Chicago, 7:20 p.m. kickoff

December 6 vs Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. kickof

TBD vs Carolina

December 27, 7:20 p.m. kickoff