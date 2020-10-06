Nearly 40 nations criticize China’s human rights policies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nearly 40 mainly Western countries are criticizing China’s treatment of minority groups, especially in Xinjiang and Tibet, and expressing grave concern at the impact of its new national security law on human rights in Hong Kong. They called on China to allow “unfettered access” to Xinjiang for independent observers.They also urged China “to uphold autonomy, rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.” Their statement at a U.N. General Assembly human rights committee meeting was followed by statements from Pakistan on behalf of 55 countries and Cuba on behalf of 45 countries supporting China’s policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.