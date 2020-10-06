National security advisor: Russia must stay out of election

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The White House national security adviser says the United States will not tolerate any election interference from foreign countries.

Robert O’Brien said Tuesday he told his Russian counterpart to “stay out” of the November election.

O’Brien says the Russians told him they weren’t planning to interfere with any Election Day activities.

But O’Brien says there has already been evidence of interference by Russia, China and Iran, as well as other countries that he declined to name.

He spoke to reporters after delivering remarks at a national security summit in Salt Lake City.

By SOPHIA EPPOLITO

Associated Press/Report for America