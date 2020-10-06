Millennial Money: Create financial stability in shaky times

Has the whirlwind of 2020 left you with whiplash? Maybe you feel like the whole world is uncertain. While there is a lot that’s beyond your control, you can take steps to put your finances on more stable ground. Start by understanding what financial stability means to you. Is it reducing anxiety when you check your bank balance? Is it knowing you’re on track for retirement? Then, build confidence by handling money management tasks one at a time. Make sure your budget is in a good place, cutting expenses if necessary. Next, make debt as affordable as possible and rebalance your retirement fund.