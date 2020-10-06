Kansas City activists camp at City Hall in police protest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Activists outraged after a Kansas City police officer knelt on the back of a pregnant woman during an arrest are camping outside city hall and plan to stay until the officer and the police chief are fired. They also want the city to redirect 50% of police department’s budget toward social service groups. The unusual protest entered its fifth day Tuesday and those gathered on the city hall grounds say they are determined to stay. Mayor Quinton Lucas says city officials currently have no plans to evict the demonstrators. The city council is scheduled to discuss the situation at a meeting on Thursday.