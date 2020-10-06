Even warmer air is on the way

Today's high temperature was more than ten degrees above Eau Claire's average of 62, and places near the Mississippi River and into Minnesota approached 80 though it was windy again with gusts topping out between 20 and 30 mph.

This time of year, however, usually needs that wind in order to get into the mid 70s. The wind will be lighter tomorrow and alomst gone Thursday, though high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70. That's cooler than today but still very nice especially with continued sunshine.

These temperatures make it feel more like September, but it's sure looking like October. These pictures were sent in by Tom Zahorik of colorful trees on MacArthur Avenue in Eau Claire. While the colors are looking great, there are a lot of trees like that red one that have lost some of their leaves, especially at the top of the trees where the wind is a bit stronger.

For the leaves still on the trees, peak color is happening right now in the highway 8 corridor, and is expected to last through about this weekend. A few places north of there are already past peak. For Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, peak colors should arrive next week and last through the middle of the month. Again, that's for leaves that stay on the trees.

There is a small chance for light rain late Thursday night and into early Friday morning as a weak warm front comes through. That will exit and the sky will clear to sunshine as more wind arrives Friday, though that will push highs up close to 80 even for Eau Claire and places to the north!

Mostly sunny skies last through the weekend with high temperatures still near or above 70, though a cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday and will bring decent chances for light rain and cooler temperatures after it passes, so enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts! This week could be the last streak of temperatures in 70s/near 80 for awhile.