EU to boost Ukraine ties, urges Russia to honor peace deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has pledged to push ahead with work on a free trade agreement with Ukraine and called on Russia to respect the peace agreement aimed at ending six years of conflict in eastern Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel says “the EU is and will remain Ukraine’s biggest and most reliable partner.” His remarks on Tuesday came after talks in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The EU has given about 15 billion euros in support to Ukraine since Russia annexed its Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Three new financial agreements were sealed Tuesday worth around 60 million euros. But the EU says Ukraine must step up progress on reforms and fighting corruption.