ECASD calendar modifications impact schedules this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Students in the Eau Claire school district won't have any snow days this year, and that isn't the only change contained in the modified calendar for the 2020-2021 school year the district approved Monday.

The changes start this week, and instead of having parent-teacher conferences Thursday, it will be an in-person learning day. The conferences will take place virtually in November instead. Kids were also supposed to have next Monday off, instead it will also be an in-person day. However, schools will remain closed this Friday as originally planned.



The new calendar will apply as long as the district continues to follow a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning. While several parents and staff expressed concerns about the hybrid learning model Monday, others defended it.

"We feel encouraged by the outside work of organizations like Mathematica that have shown that a hybrid model can actually be less disruptive to the educational process than a full-time model where an outbreak occurs and you have to shut school down," said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.



Officials said they would revert back to the original calendar if the district moves to either all virtual or all in-person learning for an extended period of time.

"All of those shifts remain to try and accommodate those priorities of balanced cohorts, maximizing in-person days, and trying to make a predictable schedule for our families," said Schmitt.

The changes also reflect requests from parents to have fewer, longer breaks rather than more frequent, shorter breaks, with changes in November and February.



Snow days will all be virtual learning days with the new calendar. Officials said the changes to snow days are possible now that the district has virtual infrastructure. They said there is still some work to be done before the winter, but teachers and students will be prepared for virtual snow days before the first flakes fly.