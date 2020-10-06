EC County Board conducts first reading of health ordinance, tables DHS forensic audit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors held its first reading of the proposed health ordinance Tuesday.



Dozens of people signed up for public comment at the meeting. According to the county clerk, 30 people signed up to speak, with 46 written comments, although public comment was cut off after 30 minutes per county policy.



During public comment, speakers presented a petition with 1,200 signatures against the proposed ordinance.



There will be a public input session during next Monday's Eau Claire City Council meeting. The ordinance could then be up for adoption by the city council and county board on October 13 and 22 respectively.

After postponing a vote on a proposed forensic audit of the county's Department of Human Services two times, the board voted 22 to seven to table the resolution Tuesday, with intent to abandon it altogether.

County supervisors proposed scrapping the resolution because they said the Sheriff intends to proceed with his own forensic audit using his own funds, with or without a vote from the board.



If the county board does not take up the resolution by its next meeting, it will officially be off the table.



As we reported, the audit was proposed after a former DHS employee was charged with using her county credit card to buy personal items.







