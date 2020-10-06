Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce continues to speak out against proposed health ordinances

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing to speak out against the proposed countywide health ordinance, saying it brings up more unanswered questions than solutions to mitigate COVID-19's spread.

As News 18 has reported, the chamber announced Monday that it will not be backing that ordinance, which has been met with controversy surrounding how much power would be given to county health director Lieske Giese.



Chamber CEO and president David Minor said they want the proposed ordinance to be withdrawn because it doesn't have clear language on who can enforce it and whether or not sectors could get shut down.



Minor added their statement of opposition stems from a survey sent out to all 1,200 chamber businesses. 300 responded.

"What happens if in the order, some businesses can have recommended number of 20 people. Well what happens if 22 show up?" Minor said. "Are they going to get shut down? Who has the authority? Who doesn't? So, from a small business owner who has gone through seven an a half months, you've just reopened, and now you have the fear of somebody shutting you down and maybe finally closing your business forever. That scares people."



There will be a public input session during next Monday's Eau Claire city council meeting.



The ordinance could then be up for adoption by the city council and county board on October 13 and 22 respectively.



