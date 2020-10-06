Drought conditions on the rise

We've pulled out the streak counter for this week and it looks like the numbers will keep adding up. We're at 1 out of (hopefully) 7 days in a row with high temperatures exceeding the climate average.

Thanks to strong winds and plenty of sunshine, Eau Claire hit 68 degrees Monday. Even with more cloud cover from a weak surface wave, we'll see temperatures climb into the low 70's Tuesday afternoon.

Winds will still be breezy from the west due to said surface wave. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. This means mother nature will be either helping you with your leafy chores, or making them worse.

Another passing front will keep thing breezy Wednesday too, but cooler with less cloud cover. Still, we'll likely see upper 60's in the forecast through Thursday before we swing for 80 Friday and stay in the 70's over the weekend.

One problem with this dry, warmer weather pattern is that we aren't seeing any rainfall. Drought conditions are increasing across western Wisconsin. The fall season runs from September through November and we're almost halfway through. Eau Claire is down -2.57'' as of September 1st, so we could use rain.

Rain chances don't return again until next week but totals as of now don't look impressive. Although, longer term forecasting suggests a pattern change that will bring cooler temperatures and hopefully more rain chances.