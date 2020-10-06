Dozens injured in clashes in Iraq’s south during pilgrimage

BAGHDAD (AP) — Dozens of people have been wounded in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in Iraq’s south during the annual Shiite Muslim pilgrimage of Arabeen. Security officials say at least 50 people were wounded Tuesday. An Associated Press photographer at the scene says the clashes were located between two important shrines in the holy city of Karbala as thousands of worshippers made their way to the area to observe Arbaeen. The Shiite pilgrimage marks the end of 40 days of mourning for Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammed’s grandson. The violence was sparked when a group of pilgrims from other parts of southern Iraq entered the visitation area separating the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines.